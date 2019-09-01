20 products
CBDistillery 30mg Full Spectrum CBD Infused Softgels
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
CBDISTLERY CBD Daytime Gummies – CBD Gummies 30 MG
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
CBDISTLERY CBD Nighttime Gummies – CBD Gummies 30 MG
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
cbdMD Gummies 30 Count 750mg
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
cbdMD Oil Tincture Capsules - 1500mg
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
cbdMD Oil Tincture Capsules - 3000mg
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
3000mg
CBD
$149each
In-store only
Charlotte's Web Extra Strength Capsules
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
2100mg
CBD
$119each
In-store only
HempMeds Gold Capsules 25 Mg 30ct
from HempMeds
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$119each
In-store only
Plus CBD Oil Capsules 10mg
from PlusCBD Oil
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Plus CBD Oil Capsules 15mg 60 Ct
from PlusCBD Oil
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Meds Biotech Isolate & Tumeric Capsules 750mg
from Meds Biotech
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
cbdMD Oil Tincture Drops 30mL Natural - 3000mg
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
3000mg
CBD
$149.99each
In-store only
Original Sour Diesel
from The Cali Connection
___
THC
___
CBD
$75pack of 6
In-store only
SFV OG KUSH Fem 6 pack
from The Cali Connection
___
THC
___
CBD
$75pack of 6
In-store only
Alien OG
from The Cali Connection
___
THC
___
CBD
$75pack of 6
In-store only
CBDistillery 40mg Pure CBD Topical Patch
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
40mg
CBD
$14each
In-store only
CBD Cream 500MG
from Biotech CBD Cream
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
CBD Cream 250mg
from Biotech CBD Cream
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
CBD Cream 1000mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$100each
In-store only
BlueBird Botanicals Classic 6x Concentrated CBD Oil, CBD, CBG, CBN
from Bluebird Botanicals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$109each
In-store only