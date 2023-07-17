Shop by category
Hemp Exotics Dispensary
Hemp Exotics Dispensary is a recreational hemp dispensary located at the heart of Mcdonough, Georgia. Our location provides nothing but top quality hemp derived products such as flower, edibles, carts and disposables. We also have a large assortment of pre-rolls and concentrates. Be sure to ask about our $5 dabs and free pre-roll for new customers!
Every Tuesday is ladies night at Hemp Exotics Dispensary. Ladies will receive a 20% discount on their entire purchase.
Ladies night sale is Tuesday only and begins at 5pm and last until closing time.