I was driving down to Miami, when I saw "Hemp Hermit" on the map. The pics said "no med card needed" and it looked cool, so I stopped by. I'm always open to see how single-store dispensaries look, plus I don't have a med card. First of all, this is hemp-derived done right. They have moonrocks, crumble, live resin, THCa flower-- all your high-end canasseur delights, you name it. Except it's derived from hemp, so it's legal. And not wild-west legal, but fully tested, COA's on file, the whole nine yards. It's legit. And it's a nice place inside, very friendly. The staff were super helpful. I tell everyone I can about this spot- it's a cool one and they're just getting started.

CBD store replied