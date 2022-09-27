Hemp House was founded by Dwayne Madden in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2017, becoming the first CBD retail store in Chattanooga. After attending a local hemp event and spending time with the farmers and exhibitors, Dwayne realized there had to be a way to educate Chattanooga on the amazing products being harvested in the Tennessee region. Hemp House is proud to offer only local, Tennessee-sourced hemp and CBD products.