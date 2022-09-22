Our Hixson location was opened by Dwayne Madden in May 2022. We are proud to offer only local, Tennessee-sourced CBD, Delta-8 and Delta-9 products. We aim to remove the stigma around hemp by providing a comfortable, inclusive community where our knowledgeable staff can educate customers on the benefits of hemp products. Join our Rewards program for special savings and sign up for our newsletter for the latest on new products and upcoming sales. Located on North Access Road at Little Tree Labs, Hemp House is convenient to Hixson Pike and Highway 153, Amnicola Highway, and Red Bank. For our full product list, please visit our website.