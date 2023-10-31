Hemp House - Lyndale
Logo for Hemp House - Lyndale
cbd-store

Hemp House - Lyndale

Minneapolis, MN
904.4 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this cbd-store

Hemp House - Lyndale

Hemp House is a locally-owned dispensary chain in Twin Cities, Minnesota. Hemp House offers the largest collection of cannabis products in the state with over 500 unique products. Hemp House also offers local delivery, helping shoppers get cannabis delivered right to their door.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 1
6015 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Send a message
Call 612-353-6081
Visit website
License 20225714
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountArab/Middle Eastern ownedBlack ownedLatinx owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of Hemp House - Lyndale

Promotions at Hemp House - Lyndale

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Hemp House - Lyndale

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Hemp House - Lyndale

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.