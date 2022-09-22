Hemp House was founded by Dwayne Madden in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in October 2017, becoming the first CBD retail store in Chattanooga. We are proud to offer only local, Tennessee-sourced CBD, Delta-8 and Delta-9 products. We aim to remove the stigma around hemp by providing a comfortable, inclusive community where our knowledgeable staff can educate customers on the benefits of hemp products. Join our Rewards program for special savings and sign up for our newsletter for the latest on new products and upcoming sales. Hemp House Northshore is located just across the river from downtown, Hemp House is convenient to Coolidge Park, Frazier Avenue, the Walnut Street Bridge, and Aretha Frankensteins. For our full product list, please visit our website.