At Hemp Joi our goal is to have a relaxing, nonintimidating way to shop for CBD and Hemp products. We will never pressure anyone to purchase anything. Instead, we provide samples of our products so that you know the product works before you buy. We even developed a product line of sublingual tincture bottles that can be flavored the way you want it to be. All our tincture oils come unflavored and can be enhanced by picking 1 of 5 flavors to add to the bottle. All our products have been rigorously evaluated for effectiveness and have all the necessary Certificates of Analysis prepared by third party testing companies. This way you can be assured that the product has what it says it has. At Hemp Joi we don't want to see you as a one and done customer. We want you coming back again and again. Come on in and check us out.