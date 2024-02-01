From seed to shelf, all Hemp Valley Farm products are made on our 130-acre farm. We grow high-grade hemp flower organically and use careful hand harvesting techniques to preserve the essential resin glands that contain CBD and other important medicinal molecules. Hemp Valley Farm's commitment to sustainability extends to every aspect of our farming process. No pesticides, herbicides, or chemicals of any kind are used anywhere on the farm. Hemp Valley Farm operates off-grid and uses solar power to power their operations. Additionally, the company draws fresh artesian well water directly from an aquifer over 700 feet below their farm, using it sparingly and with intention to minimize their water usage.