Hemp Valley Farm
San ClementeCalifornia
2250.0 miles away
From seed to shelf, all Hemp Valley Farm products are made on our 130-acre farm. We grow high-grade hemp flower organically and use careful hand harvesting techniques to preserve the essential resin glands that contain CBD and other important medicinal molecules. Hemp Valley Farm's commitment to sustainability extends to every aspect of our farming process. No pesticides, herbicides, or chemicals of any kind are used anywhere on the farm. Hemp Valley Farm operates off-grid and uses solar power to power their operations. Additionally, the company draws fresh artesian well water directly from an aquifer over 700 feet below their farm, using it sparingly and with intention to minimize their water usage.

915 S Calle Amanecer, Suite F, San Clemente, CA
License 228707360 - 00001
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountDelivery

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
Closed

