I left this review on Google but actually meant to leave it here....Horrible customer service here! The hours are posted but often not open when they state they are. So much of the time the products I come in for specifically are not in stock. I have been asked to put my name and phone number down to be called when product arrives and have Never once been called. The main woman who I believe manages it has been at least nice, although has trouble stocking products apparently. The other worker is just rude and today I'm done trying!!