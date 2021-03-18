Higher Hemp is Seattle's highest-rated free same-day hemp delivery service. We service all of King County and offer 2-day priority shipping to the rest of the U.S. All of our products are hemp-derived and lab-tested (available upon request) for purity and transparency. Orders received by 7pm are guaranteed to be delivered same-day within 1-3 hours. Satisfaction guaranteed. Most packaging materials are hemp-derived and/or compostable materials -- even our plastic shrink wrapping.