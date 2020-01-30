29 products
Top shelf CBD Flower $125 Ounce (22.75% CBD)
Valid 1/28/2020 – 3/1/2020
*Seedless, indoor-grown, hand-trimmed, top shelf Fruity Pebbles CBD hemp flower ounce *22.75% CBD, 0.14% CBG by weight *Under 0.3% Delta-9-THC by weight *Federally legal in the U.S. *Hemp-based packaging, plant-derived compostable bag *Lab test available
All Products
Birthday Cake CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
22.74%
CBD
Birthday Cake
Strain
$14.99⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
22.75%
CBD
$34.99⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
15.33%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$29.99⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
12.89%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$29.99⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Suver Hazer CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
17.44%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$14.99⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Isolate
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
99%
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$29.991 g
In-store only
Gelato CBD Dabs
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$39.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Pebbles CBD Dabs
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
Sour Pebbles
Strain
$39.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Distillate (Broad Spectrum)
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
840mg
CBD
distillate
Strain
$29.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Pebbles CBD Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
40%
CBD
Sour Pebbles
Strain
$24.99½ g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato CBD Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
40%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$24.99½ g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Harlequin CBD Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
40%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$34.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Trident CBD Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
40%
CBD
Trident
Strain
$34.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
ACDC CBD Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
40%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$34.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wife CBD Blunts
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
19%
CBD
Wife
Strain
$9.99each
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Russian CBD Joints
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
9.56%
CBD
$7.99each
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Panties CBD Blunts
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
19.9%
CBD
Purple Panty Dropper
Strain
$10.99each
In-store only
Suver Hazer CBD Joints
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
17.44%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$8.99each
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Panties CBD Joints
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
19.93%
CBD
Purple Panty Dropper
Strain
$9.99each
+1 more size
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit CBD Joints
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
12.89%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$10.99each
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Diesel CBD Joints
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
15.33%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$10.99each
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Pain Relief Lotion
from Spekr
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$40each
In-store only
750mg CBD Balm
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
250mg CBD Oil (Broad Spectrum, Pet Friendly)
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
500mg CBD Oil (Broad Spectrum)
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
1000mg CBD Oil (Broad Spectrum)
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$69.99each
In-store only
1500mg CBD Oil (Broad Spectrum)
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
3000mg CBD Oil (Broad Spectrum)
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
3000mg
CBD
$149.99each
In-store only
300mg CBD Pet Tincture
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only