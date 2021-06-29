Shop all dispensaries in San Diego, CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, weed is legal in San Diego for medical and recreational purposes.
- In San Diego, only adults 21 or over can buy marijuana. Adults are limited to purchasing one ounce of cannabis per day. Medical marijuana patients may possess an amount “consistent with the patient’s needs” according to law.
- The only place to get weed in San Diego, CA is through licensed marijuana dispensaries.
- There are over 35 marijuana dispensaries in the San Diego area.
- Yes, there are over 20 recreational marijuana dispensaries in San Diego.
- The only place to legally buy recreational marijuana in San Diego is through a licensed marijuana dispensary.
- To get a medical marijuana card in San Diego, you must go through a medical marijuana doctor and request an official medical recommendation in addition to a patient ID code. This info alone will allow you to enter any San Diego medical dispensary, but you can also apply for a medical marijuana card through San Diego county.
You can find over 5 medical marijuana doctors in San Diego on Leafly.com.
- No, you do not need a prescription to visit a dispensary in San Diego.
- No, only adults age 21 or over with a valid form of identification can enter dispensaries in San Diego.
- Dispensaries in San Diego may choose to scan your ID manually or with a digital card reader before you can enter.
- Yes, you can place orders with San Diego dispensaries online at Leafly.com for delivery or in-store pickup.