jamesaustin901 on December 16, 2019

Me and my girlfriend notice this locate while we where out getting food. The green lights, that my girlfriend feel in love with is what attracted us into the store (their very Dope u'll love them ). After walking in the vibe and the eye appeal the store have will have you feeling like a kid and the candy store and the owner Demetrius one of the coolest guys i met exceeded my exception and i will def recommend.