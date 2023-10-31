Hippie Daze
Hippie Daze

LakemoreOhio
249.1 miles away
We're a family owned and run CBD/THC store in Lakemore Ohio. Our goal is to bring amazing and quality products to you at a great price. We never sell anything consumable that hasn't been tested by us, and our 5 staff members can help point you in the right direction to fit your needs!

1319 Main Street, Lakemore, OH
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12pm - 5pm
monday
11am - 9pm
tuesday
11am - 9pm
wednesday
11am - 9pm
thursday
11am - 9pm
friday
11am - 9pm
saturday
11am - 9pm

9 Reviews of Hippie Daze

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
October 1, 2023
Very nice, answer all questions. Product is of great quality
September 26, 2023
The guy was lovely made lots of good recommendations. A plus service
August 18, 2023
The staff are super friendly, prices are unbeatable, and selection is second to none!
1 person found this helpful
August 8, 2023
I love the staff here and the products/range of products are phenomenal. My top choice if I'm stopping for anything related.
1 person found this helpful
see all reviews