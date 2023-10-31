In-store purchasing only
49 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this cbd-store
Hippie Daze
Leafly member since 2023
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12pm - 5pm
monday
11am - 9pm
tuesday
11am - 9pm
wednesday
11am - 9pm
thursday
11am - 9pm
friday
11am - 9pm
saturday
11am - 9pm
Photos of Hippie Daze
Show all photos
9 Reviews of Hippie Daze
see all reviews
m........i
October 1, 2023
Very nice, answer all questions. Product is of great quality
e........5
September 26, 2023
The guy was lovely made lots of good recommendations. A plus service
s........3
August 18, 2023
The staff are super friendly, prices are unbeatable, and selection is second to none!
m........4
August 8, 2023
I love the staff here and the products/range of products are phenomenal. My top choice if I'm stopping for anything related.