Great option and Excellent customer service! I recommend.
Xerix
on November 13, 2019
The best shop in one of the coolest neighborhoods of Atlanta, Everytime I go in Josh is welcoming and friendly. They can answer any questions I have with a smile. 5/5 across the board, I can't recommend them enough. Great CBD, Great customer service, AMAZING shop.