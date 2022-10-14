Serving the Heart of Jupiter - Jupiter Florida is a Magical Place We have fun people (Like Serena Williams and Tiger Woods), a beautiful lighthouse, crystal clear ocean water, and a coffee and cannabis shop! You might even catch a glimpse of other celebrities during your visit! We know that coffee solves everything. That’s why we’re here to offer you the finest quality coffee available. At i need coffee, we brew espresso to order; offering freshly roasted coffee, art, and chocolate sourced from the Caribbean. Come visit Cat, Paige, and Isella for a fresh brew and delicious pastry or hot breakfast sandwich. Why We Need Coffee and Cannabis - From Friends, To Married, To Coffee Shop Owners Dan and I met each other our freshmen year of high school in Bloomington Illinois at 15! We have been inseparable ever since. Fast forward 10 years and Dan and I FINALLY get Married. Add 5 more years and we became the proud parents of a beautiful little boy, Grant. His younger brother, Owen, joined our crew 3 years later. We moved to Florida in 2005 when Dan started working at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. I started my career as a social worker soon after. After ~15 years working with children in Palm Beach County, I decided it was time to try something new! We stumbled across a little coffee shop in Jupiter, fell in love with the place, and decided we needed to act fast. ​ Here we are over a year in and still loving it everyday!! The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp derived cannabis products. The cannabis consumer now has a variety of cannabinoids to choose from that provide differing psychoactive and body effects. It is THC and the medicine and the effects are real! "Marijuana" is an amazing plant made up of thousands of cannabinoids. CBD was just the first to be isolated and popularized. Hemp derived CBN, CBG, THC-9 (Delta 9), THC-8 (Delta 8), THCp, THCo, HHC, etc. are all now available. We are a coffee shop. We sell really good coffee! We are a cannabis shop. We sell really good cannabis products! We're both! Dispensary quality products without a Medical Marijuana (MMJ) Card. We sell a variety of cannabis products that are made from hemp. We feature Delta 8 THC vape cartridges (1ml) with cannabis derived terpenes, Delta 8 THC drink additives, Delta 8 THC/HHC seltzers, and Hemp derived Delta 9 THC edibles. All the high and health benefits "Over the Counter" (OTC). Everybody is included. What's not to love? Delta 9 THC is now available in edibles. No medical card needed. Milk/Dark/Peppermint chocolate bars, gummies, and peanut-butter cups! New products all the time. Thank you Customers!! We look forward to meeting you! Please let us know if we can order something special! The sky is the limit on the coffee and cannabinoids available to experience. Cat and Dan