124 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this cbd-store
Kache THCa
Nestled in the heart of Austin, Kache THCa stands as a beacon for cannabis connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike, offering an unrivaled selection of the finest THCa flower, meticulously crafted live rosin, convenient disposables, and delectable edibles. Our boutique store is dedicated to elevating your experience with the purest, most potent, and flavor-rich cannabis products in the market.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 6
2505 E 6th St, Unit E, Austin, TX
License 6665
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
Photos of Kache THCa
Show all photos