cbd-store
Recreational

Austin, Texas
1295.8 miles away
124 products

Flower

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Accessories

Other

About this cbd-store

Nestled in the heart of Austin, Kache THCa stands as a beacon for cannabis connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike, offering an unrivaled selection of the finest THCa flower, meticulously crafted live rosin, convenient disposables, and delectable edibles. Our boutique store is dedicated to elevating your experience with the purest, most potent, and flavor-rich cannabis products in the market.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 6
2505 E 6th St, Unit E, Austin, TX
License 6665
ATM, Cash accepted, Credit cards accepted, Debit cards accepted, Storefront, Recreational

Hours (CT)

Sunday
10am - 8pm
Monday
10am - 8pm
Tuesday
10am - 8pm
Wednesday
10am - 8pm
Thursday
10am - 8pm
Friday
10am - 8pm
Saturday
10am - 8pm

