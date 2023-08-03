KC Smoke & Vape is a locally owned and operated smoke shop located in Kansas City, Missouri. We offer a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and cartridges, and body creams. Products are available in THC, THC+, HHC, CBD, CBN, and CBG varieties. We have a knowledgeable staff with over 30 years of combined experience who are here to help you find the right product for you. We are committed to providing our customers with a safe and informative shopping experience. Our products are all lab-tested and our staff is trained to answer your questions about cannabis. We also offer a variety of educational resources to help you learn more about cannabis and its benefits. Whether you are a first-time user or a seasoned cannabis connoisseur, we welcome you to KC Smoke & Vape. We are here to help you find the right products to meet your needs.