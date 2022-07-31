Knight King Delivery started in 2010 with one vision, to vertically integrate and give the consumer the better half of the integration. What does this mean? It means we control the quality, output, and process in our products. It also means you get better quality products at a more affordable price. We don’t chase vendors to supply you. We deliver the quality to your hands via our fast local delivery. We take great pride in our work. Nearly a decade of work has been processed to deliver the machine that is now Knight King Delivery. Although the process is streamlined, we are not only a machine, but a family that supports our community. We support local organizations and promise to give-back where we can. We have a moral responsibility to destigmatize cannabis and bring about the best of its nature, to everyone.