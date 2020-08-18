Shop by category
Staff favorites
Samplers Package
by Living Fire CBD
⅛ ounce
20
order now
Flower
Concentrates
Pre-rolls
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this cbd-store
Living Fire CBD
We believe that we offer the cherry to top your day; surely improving your experience. -Stay at home; we'll deliver right to your doorstep. -Immaculate response time. -Out of state shipping. Social Media: Instagram- livingfirecbd Snapchat- livingfirecbd Website- livingfirecbd.com