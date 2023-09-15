cbd-store
Lord Green Dispensary
Ambridge, PA
Is this your business?
Level up to post deals, update your store info, upload your menu, respond to reviews, and much more!claim now
This cbd-store is currently unclaimed
About this cbd-store
Lord Green Dispensary
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 3
907 Merchant St, Ambridge, PA
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 9pm
saturday
11am - 9pm