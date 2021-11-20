Looking for high quality locally made cannabis products? We promise that 90% of our inventory is locally sourced! With two locations, one in Columbia Heights and one in Brooklyn Park, we offer the largest same day local delivery range within the Minneapolis St. Paul Metro! A 25 mile radius from each store! We offer Delta-8 Products, THC-O Products, Delta-10 Products, CBD Products, CBN Products, CBG Products and much much more! Stop into one of our store locations and have a budtender assist you with your purchase. Order on Leafly to place an in-store pickup order. Or go to our Website to place a Delivery order.