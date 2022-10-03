Luxe is a purveyor of the most refined hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoid products available in Wisconsin. Just minutes from the Minnesota border, Luxe is located in the heart of Hudson, WI. Place your order online and choose curbside pickup or same-day delivery to anywhere in the Twin Cities metro area. From Delta-8 THC vape cartridges to THC-O edibles and everything in between, you’re sure to find whatever it is you're looking for. It isn’t just the sheer selection that separates us from the competition — our commitment to our customers defines who we are as a brand. From lab-tested products to rigorous compliance, our clients enjoy reliable hemp-derived products that never miss the mark. ​ Shop Our Curated Hemp-Derived Products Regarding hemp-derived products, Luxe searched high and low to ensure a selection of items that are out of this world. Delta-8 THC Delta-9 THC Delta-10 THC HHC THC-O ​ Each type of cannabinoid can be found in multiple products for your enjoyment, such as: Vape Cartridges and Vape Pens Edibles Extracts Flower ​Whether you’re a vape enthusiast or extract connoisseur, Luxe provides a wide range of products at your fingertips. We understand that not all hemp-derived products are created equal. That’s why we offer consistent lab reports for maximum transparency. By seeing what’s inside our hemp-derived products, you can rest assured that you’re receiving nothing but hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids. When you see our brand’s name on the packaging of a D8 vape cartridge — you know exactly what you’re getting. ​ Legal and Potent Hemp-Derived THC Products At Luxe, we aim to provide potent yet legal hemp-derived THC, such as Delta-8. We test each product to ensure the THC limit never exceeds 0.3%. By remaining compliant, we can better serve our clients who shop online. Each Hemp-derived product is filled with the cannabinoids that you seek. Whether it’s HHC or Delta-10 THC — you’ll experience a wide range of uplifting effects while leaving legal worries in the dust. ​ Ordering hemp-derived THC and rare cannabinoids have never been this easy. You’ll find your package filled with hemp-derived products in no time, from nationwide shipping to ultra-fast delivery times. Whether you require discrete packaging or a one-click checkout process — Luxe has you covered.