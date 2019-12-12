Maddilee37 on June 27, 2020

Mary Jane's House of Glass has everything you could ever need! For Anyone looking for great deals and variety, you need to look here! There are Daily Deals happening all the time, and they have an incredible selection of PURE CBD!! From CBD flower, to pre-rolled Joints, infused coffee, CBD inhalers, anxiety tinctures, CBD bath bombs, lotions, and even a CBD pet line! This place is a must see if you are visiting, or even local looking for great service and quality products! Thank you Mary Jane's for helping me and my loved ones!