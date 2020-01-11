119 products
25% Off CBD
Valid 12/18/2019 – 3/1/2020
Visit us in-store to receive 25% off any CBD product.
In-store only. Cannot combine with other offers. Limit one discounted item per transaction.
All Products
Chief Stix 10pk Hemp Pre Roll
from Unknown Brand
0.04%
THC
8.61%
CBD
$2910 pk
In-store only
Lady Jays- 150mg Frosted Lime Pre Rolls-10pk
from TKO Reserve
0.03%
THC
15%
CBD
$357.0
In-store only
Lady Jays- 160mg Kush Hemp Pre Rolls 10pk
from TKO Reserve
0.03%
THC
16%
CBD
Kush Hemp
Strain
$357.0 g
In-store only
Sour Space Candy CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.24%
THC
7.93%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
10mg CBD Sucker - Blue Dream
from Chronic Candy
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$2.49each
In-store only
10mg CBD Sucker - Gelato
from Chronic Candy
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$2.49each
In-store only
10mg CBD Sucker - Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$2.49each
In-store only
10mg CBD Sucker - OG
from Chronic Candy
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$2.49each
In-store only
10mg CBD Sucker - Strawberry
from Chronic Candy
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$2.49each
In-store only
10mg CBD Sucker - Tangie
from Chronic Candy
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$2.49each
In-store only
20mg CBD Milk Chocolate
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$9each
In-store only
20mg CBD Milk Chocolate - Caramel Cream
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$9each
In-store only
20mg Dark Chocolate Mint Julep
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$9each
In-store only
20mg Dark Chocolate PinaColada
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$9each
In-store only
20mg Milk Chocolate Irish Coffee
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$9each
In-store only
20mg Milk Chocolate- Maple Pecan
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$9each
In-store only
20mg White Chocolate Lemon Cheesecake
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$9each
In-store only
40mg CBD Dark Chocolate
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
40mg
CBD
$12.49each
In-store only
BeTru 300mg SBerry Gummy Cubes
from Be Tru Wellness
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
Boneyard 25mg CBD King Cola
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Boneyard 25mg CBD Lemon Ginger
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Boneyard 25mg CBD Pass Orange
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$5each
In-store only
cbdMD 300mg Gummy Cubes 30ct
from cbdMD
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
cbdMD 750mg Gummy Cubes 30ct
from cbdMD
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Funky Farms- 25mg CBD Berry Drink Mix
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$5.99each
In-store only
Funky Farms 25mg CBD Citrus Drink Mix
from Funky Farms
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$5.99each
In-store only
Green Lotus 60mg Strawberry Gummy
from Green Lotus
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$17.49each
In-store only
GreenLotus 60mg SourBear Gummy
from Green Lotus
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$17.99each
In-store only
Honu 2pk 50mg Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Honu 2pk 50mg Chocolate Turtles
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Honu 2pk 50mg Orange Dreamsicle
from Honu Inc.
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Honu 50mg 2pk Chocolate Peppermint
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Honu 50mg 2pk Cookies & Cream
from Honu Inc.
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Papa Lee's -50mg CBD Honey Lavender
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Papa Lee's -50mg CBD Honey Orange Turmeric
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Papa Lee's- 50mg CBD Honey Peppermint
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Papa Lee's-50mg CBD Honey
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Papa Lee's-50mg CBD Honey Lemon
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
50%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
123