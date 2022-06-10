The Burnt Pot: Free 10mg Infusion (CBD or Delta-8)

Valid 6/7/2022 - 6/1/2023

Enjoy a Free 10mg CBD or D8 infusion. Your first 10mg infusion is on us! Enjoy a Coffee, Tea or one of our specialty Pot-tails.

Valid for One 10mg Infusion. First Visit only. You must be 21+ to enter.