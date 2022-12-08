33 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this cbd-store
Moonshot
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 3
License Nashville Biz License
credit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedmedicalrecreationaldeliverymedical delivery
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 11pm
friday
9am - 12am
saturday
11am - 12am
Photos of Moonshot
Show all photos
3 Reviews of Moonshot
see all reviews
k........s
November 17, 2022
Flower is amazing. Really like that and the diamonds.
k........k
November 17, 2022
Good variety and they deliver all the way to me out by Lebanon.
a........2
November 16, 2022
Best flower I have found in Nashville. Also the crumble and diamonds are out of this world! Definitely recommend if you’re from Cali!