There is no shortage of evidence that CBD and other cannabinoids are a powerful and natural option for dealing with various ailments plaguing society today. But why Native Ceuticals CBD Concord? Well, as we’ve seen recently with the vaping industry, you need to be careful of what you put in your body. At Native Ceuticals CBD Concord, we pride ourselves on our “seed to shelf” business model which allows us to assure the quality of our CBD products through each phase of production. Whether farmed ourselves or sourced from hemp farms right here in North Carolina, we start with only the best cannabis strains. Our professionally processed CBD oils are then sent for third-party testing to ensure the highest concentrations of cannabinoids and the absence of any residual solvents, molds or pesticides. These extra steps are taken not only to ensure we are providing the highest quality CBD products, but more importantly to make sure they are safe for our customers. After all, we’re here to heal not hurt! Come check us out for all your CBD needs in Concord, conveniently located near Highland Creek, Skybrook, and Winding Walk. We carry CBD oils, capsules, gummies, pet products, teas, flower, pain products, skin products, beauty products, vape cartridges, and more!