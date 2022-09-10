Natural Life- Las Vegas
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this cbd-store
Natural Life- Las Vegas
Natural Life is a Florida-based chain of retail stores that focuses on cannabidiol (CBD) and other holistic plants such as Kratom, Kava, Mushrooms, and more. Natural Life's mission is to provide customers with high-quality natural alternatives, while providing credible and relatable information to the public. By partnering with local farmers and trusted brands around the nation, Natural Life stores are able to offer the largest selection of natural health and wellness solutions in one place and help create a sustainable future for all. Our mission is to enhance lives by sharing honest knowledge about natural wellness and personalized care with those in need of alternative health solutions. Natural Life believes in a healthier lifestyle for all members of the community. Natural Life Las Vegas is located in Henderson at the southeast corner of Eastern Ave and Horizon Ridge in the Smith's shopping center.
Leafly member since 2022
In Store Hours (PT)
Photos of Natural Life- Las Vegas
Deals at Natural Life- Las Vegas
Receive a 15% discount on your first in-store purchase if you follow us on Leafly.
Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.
Receive a 20% on your second in-store purchase if you leave us a nice review on Leafly.
Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.
Receive 15% off your entire purchase during our Happy Hour (open-10am & 7pm-close)
Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.