Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

15% Discount For Following Us On Leafly Valid 8/22/2022 - 3/31/2023 Receive a 15% discount on your first in-store purchase if you follow us on Leafly. Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.

20% Discount For Reviewing Us On Leafly Valid 8/22/2022 - 3/31/2023 Receive a 20% on your second in-store purchase if you leave us a nice review on Leafly. Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.

15% Discount at Happy Hour Valid 10/31/2022 - 3/31/2023 Receive 15% off your entire purchase during our Happy Hour (5pm-6pm) Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.

10% Daily Deals Valid 8/22/2022 - 3/31/2023 From Monday through Friday between 10am and 5pm we offer 10% off on specific products: Munchie Monday - 10% off all edibles and drinks (includes pet products) Tincture Tuesday - 10% off all tinctures (includes pet products) Wildcard Wednesday - 10% off a single item Topical Thursday - 10% off all topicals and beauty Flower Friday - 10% off all house flower Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.

10% Legends Discount Valid 8/22/2022 - 3/31/2023 Receive a 10% discount on your entire purchase if you are age 55 or above. Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.

10% First Responders Discount Valid 8/22/2022 - 3/31/2023 Receive a 10% discount off your entire purchase if you are an active first responder. Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.

10% Veterans & Military Discount Valid 8/22/2022 - 3/31/2023 Veterans and active Military personnel receive 10% off their entire purchase Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.