Deals
Available today
Promotions
Receive a 15% discount on your first in-store purchase if you follow us on Leafly.
Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.
Receive a 20% on your second in-store purchase if you leave us a nice review on Leafly.
Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.
Receive 15% off your entire purchase during our Happy Hour (5pm-6pm)
Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.
From Monday through Friday between 10am and 5pm we offer 10% off on specific products: Munchie Monday - 10% off all edibles and drinks (includes pet products) Tincture Tuesday - 10% off all tinctures (includes pet products) Wildcard Wednesday - 10% off a single item Topical Thursday - 10% off all topicals and beauty Flower Friday - 10% off all house flower
Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.
Receive a 10% discount on your entire purchase if you are age 55 or above.
Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.
Receive a 10% discount off your entire purchase if you are an active first responder.
Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.
Veterans and active Military personnel receive 10% off their entire purchase
Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.
Students and Teachers receive 10% discount off their entire purchase.
Not combinable with other discounts and promotions.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.