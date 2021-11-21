At Nurse CBD, our roots in the Cannabis and CBD industry provide us with knowledge and experience you can trust. We spent years in the marijuana industry in California prior to moving to NJ. When the farm bill was passed in 2014 and hemp became legal in the United States, our founder made it his mission to bring the best medicinal CBD products on the market to our customers. With over 10 years experience, we saw what worked and what didn’t. With our expertise and partnerships with outstanding companies throughout the US, we curated a line of products that utilizes different companies' strengths to provide the best products available. During this selection process, we worked with companies to help them improve their product line and develop new products based on our customers' feedback. We also know how confusing the CBD and hemp market can be for people. We have an informative and well educated staff to answer any questions as well as provide free samples of some of our products. Throughout our journey, we have remained committed to the core mission of Nurse CBD; to provide knowledge to the community and top quality products at a guaranteed best price.