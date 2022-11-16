Through our expertise and partnerships with amazing companies across the US, we have curated a line of products that utilizes different companies’ strengths to provide the best products available on the market. During this selection process, we have continued to develop relationships with emerging companies helping them to increase the quality of their product line and create new products based upon our customer’s feedback. We also know how overwhelming the CBD and hemp space can be for many consumers. This store was opened in December of 2020 as a partnership with the family owned and West Virginia-based company Country Roads Cannabis and has the widest array of products from that brand compared to our other locations. Straight ahead when you walk in, brightly lit display cases hold CBD and THC gummies and oil tinctures, as well as some CBD topicals and pet care. On the left side of the store, you will see our flower and glass piece collection filling the displays, and the right side contains the concentrated smokable products such as vape cartridges, disposable vapes, and wax concentrates. With a sleek and classic dispensary-style setup, walking into our Burlington store you will see and feel the care and commitment that goes into our first franchise location.