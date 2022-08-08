At Nurse CBD, our strong roots within the hemp and CBD industry provide us with knowledge and experience you can trust. Our executives have spent years in the cannabis industry in California prior to entering the market in New Jersey. When the Farm Bill was passed in 2014 making hemp legal in the United States, our founder made it his mission to bring consumers the best medicinal hemp and CBD products on the market. With over 10 years’ experience, we saw what worked and what didn’t. Through our expertise and partnerships with amazing companies across the US, we have curated a line of products that utilizes different companies’ strengths to provide the best products available on the market. During this selection process, we have continued to develop relationships with emerging companies helping them to increase the quality of their product line and create new products based upon our customer’s feedback. We also know how overwhelming the CBD and hemp space can be for many consumers.