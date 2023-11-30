Oahu Dispensary and Provisions
Recreational

Oahu Dispensary and Provisions

HonoluluHawaii
Oahu Dispensary and Provisions

Welcome to Oahu Dispensary & Provisions, your premier destination for cannabis, nestled in the heart of Honolulu. Just a stone's throw from the iconic Waikiki beaches, we are Oahu's finest destination for the most enjoyable cannabis experiences offering the best selection of Flower, Prerolls, Vapes, Edibles, Concentrates, and Shroom products. At Oahu Dispensary, we pride ourselves on offering an exclusive selection of top-tier, industry-leading brands that produce the highest quality products in the country, and arguably the world. Our shelves are adorned with industry-leading brands like Runtz, Snoop Dogg's Dogg Treats, Mike Tyson's Mike Bites, Jeeter, Muha, Packwoods, Roar, Polka Dot, Koko Nuggz, Cosmic Extractions, Bonsai, Diamond Shruumz, Space Club/ Space Gods, and many others. Shop with us at Oahu Dispensary & Provisions, where every visit is more than just a purchase – it's an experience of a lifetime, embraced by the warm, welcoming spirit of Hawaii. Aloha and Mahalo! 🌺

Leafly member since 2023

undefined Kalakua Street, Honolulu, HI
Hours and Info (HT)

sunday
9am - 12am
monday
9am - 12am
tuesday
9am - 12am
wednesday
9am - 12am
thursday
9am - 12am
friday
9am - 12am
saturday
9am - 12am

Photos of Oahu Dispensary and Provisions

