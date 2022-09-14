At OGX The Hemp Co we aim to provide all of our customers with an amazing and welcoming environment, knowledgeable staff, and exemplary customer service. We are the leader is CBD products in San Bernardino, Redlands, Loma Linda, Highland, Riverside, Yucaipa, Rialto, Colton, and all surrounding areas. Our store is inviting and open with an amazing vibe. PRICES SHOWN IN LEAFLY INCLUDE ALL TAX **Follow us on our Social Media** Instagram | @ogxthehempco