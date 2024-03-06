PA Botanicals
cbd-store

Hermitage, PA
218.1 miles away
66 products | Last updated:

About this cbd-store

PA Botanicals is a family-owned business nestled in the scenic Western Pennsylvania, dedicated to providing an extensive range of premium kratom powder, herbs, botanicals, CBD oil, and other wellness products. Our commitment to quality is unmatched as each of our products undergoes a rigorous three-step quality control process, ensuring you receive nothing but the best. To preserve their potency, our products are then stored in opaque, airtight containers until they are needed to fill your made-to-order purchase. Our passion for excellence and continuous improvement drives us to innovate and expand our offerings, all while keeping our prices affordable. At PA Botanicals, we strive to exceed your expectations by delivering products of the highest quality and value. Stop by one of our three retail locations, located in Hermitage, PA., Erie, PA., and Pittsburgh, PA.!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
2130 E State St, Hermitage, PA
Call 8782024144
Visit website
ATMStorefrontVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
Closed

Photos of PA Botanicals

0 Reviews of PA Botanicals

