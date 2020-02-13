59 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$180
All Products
Lifter
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
17%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Suver Haze
from Unknown Brand
0.2%
THC
17%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
23%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Zkittles / Vape Cartridge
from Microdose / Lumi Labs
0%
THC
88%
CBD
$451
In-store only
Cherry AK / Vape Cartridge
from Microdose / Lumi Labs
0%
THC
88%
CBD
$451
In-store only
Key Lime Bubba Kush / Vape Cartridge
from Microdose / Lumi Labs
0%
THC
88%
CBD
$451
In-store only
Tangie Cookies / Vape Cartridge
from Microdose / Lumi Labs
0%
THC
88%
CBD
Tangie Cookies
Strain
$451
In-store only
Lemon Skunk / Vape Cartridge
from Microdose / Lumi Labs
0%
THC
88%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$451
In-store only
Hemp CBD Honey 6oz / Ology Essentials
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
375mg
CBD
$401
In-store only
Hemp CBD Honey 16oz / Ology Essentials
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$1001
In-store only
Squib / Concord Grape
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$231
In-store only
Squib / Pineapple
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$231
In-store only
Squib / Blue Raspberry
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0.3mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$231
In-store only
Squib / Green Apple
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0.3mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$231
In-store only
Hemp Smokes
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$352 0
In-store only
Premuim
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
15%
CBD
$12each
+1 more size
In-store only
House
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
15%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Living Water
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$51
In-store only
Lemon Ginger Sparkling Beverage
from Ablis-Ablis Drink
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$71
In-store only
Cranberry Blood Orange Sparkling Beverage
from Ablis-Ablis Drink
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$71
In-store only
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Tincture / Blood Orange
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$701
In-store only
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD Tincture / Blood Orange
from Lunchbox Alchemy
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$1201
In-store only
Coffee / Burundi 2oz / Buddha Beans Coffee Co.
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$121
In-store only
Coffee / Burundi 6oz / Buddha Beans Coffee Co.
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$321
In-store only
Coffee / Exclusive Colombia 2oz / Buddha Beans Coffee Co.
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$121
In-store only
Coffee / Exclusive Colombia 6oz / Buddha Beans Coffee Co.
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$321
In-store only
Coffee / Organic Mexico 2oz / Buddha Beans Coffee Co.
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$121
In-store only
Coffee / Organic Mexico 6oz / Buddha Beans Coffee Co.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
50%
CBD
$321
In-store only
Yuyo Botanics Turmeric Salve
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$351
In-store only
Yuyo Botanics Whole Plant Series Tincture / Turmeric - Black Pepper - Ginger
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$1501
In-store only
Yuyo Botanics AM Formula Tincture/ Ashwagandha - Peppermint - Lemon
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$551
In-store only
Yuyo Botanics PM Formula Tincture / Hops - Sweet Orange - Roman Chamomile
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$1101
In-store only
Lagom Bliss Tea / Jasmine Green Tea / 10 bags - 15mg each
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$301
In-store only
Lagom Bedtime Tea / Lavender Chamomile Tea / 10 bags - 15mg each
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$301
In-store only
Lagom Bloom Tea / Rooibos Orange Tea / 10 bags - 15 mg each
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$301
In-store only
Raw Hemp Hearts 8oz / Perfect Plant Hemp Co.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101
In-store only
CBD Hemp Oil Capsules / OG / 10 count
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$351
In-store only
Full Spectrum Hemp Flower CBD Shot / Danodan + Perfect Plant Hemp Co.
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Hemp Flower CBD Shot / Danodan + Perfect Plant Hemp Co.
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
90mg
CBD
$301
In-store only
Lemon Reserve Tea / Perfect Plant Hemp Co.
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
16.37%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
12