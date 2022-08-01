Planthaus Boutique
Planthaus Boutique
Weekly Specials & Deals! Join our amazing Loyalty Program for Discounts and Special Offers towards your future purchases! Your local & trusted source for the Highest Quality Cannabinoid Products in Miami. All locally & nationally sourced products from the top brands across the nation. We focus on searching for the cleanest & most effective products on the market so you shop without questioning the quality or cleanliness of the product.
In Store Hours (ET)
First Time Customers receive 15% OFF their entire first order!
Every Thursday of every week, we offer 15% OFF every topical we sell in store! These include Pain Relief Topicals, Bath & Body Products, Sunscreen & Lotions, Etc.
Every Tuesday of every week we offer 15% OFF all of our Tinctures in store! The tinctures we offer are high quality non-psychoactive natural alternatives for Sleep, Relaxation & Stress, Pain Relief, or General Daily Wellness.