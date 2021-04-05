Prime Time Wellness Center
5.0
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
5 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Edibles
Cartridges
Topicals
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this cbd-store
Prime Time Wellness Center
Leafly member since 2021
storefrontrecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-5pm
Photos of Prime Time Wellness Center
Show all photos
Deals at Prime Time Wellness Center
see all promotions
0 Reviews of Prime Time Wellness Center
5.0