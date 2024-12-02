Last updated:
Pure Shaka - Columbus
Located in the heart of Columbus, New Jersey, Pure Shaka is your local destination for premium CBD, THC, and herbal remedies. Conveniently situated inside the renowned Columbus Farmers Market, our store serves as a central hub for wellness enthusiasts in the area. At Pure Shaka, we are more than a brand—we’re a movement committed to helping you achieve harmony of mind, body, and spirit. Our dedication to quality ensures every product is crafted with care, offering the best nature has to provide. Whether you’re a seasoned user or new to the CBD world, our knowledgeable team is here to guide you on your path to well-being. Visit Pure Shaka Columbus today and experience the difference that sets us apart.
2919 US-206, Building 5, Unit 508, Columbus, NJ
License 2020700932
sunday
9am - 5pm
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Available until 7pm ET
