aaron_argueta on October 18, 2019

I love this place and the fact that they carry Bailey's pet products! Bailey is a 9 year old pug, the president and face of the company. Bailey's CBD was started on the basis of 4 core values: Integrity, Transparency, Giving Back & Rescue Awareness. Their focus is on producing TRANSPARENT artisanal quality, veterinarian formulated full spectrum hemp derived CBD pet products; 🔬lab tested and made with love here in the USA. Something we can all feel safe and comfortable giving our furry children. 🐶😻 Bailey's is partnered with a small family farm, Red Wagon Farms in Boulder, CO to supply their phytocannbinoid rich hemp, which they hand harvest and grow with love, precision and positive affirmations (which is exactly why I love them so much)💓 Bailey's is also partnered with veterinarian Dr. Robert J Silver in Colorado to consult on formulations, suggested dosing for pets, and industry & compliance advice. He advises pet owners to use Full Spectrum Hemp Oil rather than CBD Isolate to their pet's for maximum therapeutic value. Dr. Silver is a licensed and nationally-renowned holistic veterinarian, who practiced in Colorado throughout the legalization of marijuana in that state for both medical and recreational purposes. As a result of these unique clinical experiences with dogs and cats, whose owners have given them medical marijuana since 2000, Dr. Silver was able to gain experience and knowledge in the many potential clinical applications for this new, exciting and emerging herbal drug therapy. In his book, "Medical Marijuana & Your Pet: The Definitive Guide" he shares with you his vast knowledge of the medicinal use of marijuana and hemp in pets. I also feel good knowing that Bailey's products are lab tested and safe from heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, and are batch tested for accuracy. Every month Bailey's also partners with a new animal rescue to donate product to and help raise awareness. For every 4 items sold, Bailey's donates a 150MG CBD oil tincture to the rescue of the month. Throughout the month, they also help raise awareness for the rescue and their pet's in need of a new home. "A Healthy Pet is a Happy Pet!"