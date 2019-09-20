Desidenise
Lynn is so knowledgeable and sweet!! She is always recommending and letting me try great new products. From CBD products to the alkaline water!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
10 reviews
Lynn is so knowledgeable and sweet!! She is always recommending and letting me try great new products. From CBD products to the alkaline water!!
Lynn is such an amazing resource of CBD knowledge. She carries such a wide range of products. Great store!
Lynn is so nice. She knows her stuff when it comes to CBD. She makes great recommendations based on my needs. Plus, her selection of items is one of the biggest and best in San Diego.
I love this place and the fact that they carry Bailey's pet products! Bailey is a 9 year old pug, the president and face of the company. Bailey's CBD was started on the basis of 4 core values: Integrity, Transparency, Giving Back & Rescue Awareness. Their focus is on producing TRANSPARENT artisanal quality, veterinarian formulated full spectrum hemp derived CBD pet products; 🔬lab tested and made with love here in the USA. Something we can all feel safe and comfortable giving our furry children. 🐶😻 Bailey's is partnered with a small family farm, Red Wagon Farms in Boulder, CO to supply their phytocannbinoid rich hemp, which they hand harvest and grow with love, precision and positive affirmations (which is exactly why I love them so much)💓 Bailey's is also partnered with veterinarian Dr. Robert J Silver in Colorado to consult on formulations, suggested dosing for pets, and industry & compliance advice. He advises pet owners to use Full Spectrum Hemp Oil rather than CBD Isolate to their pet's for maximum therapeutic value. Dr. Silver is a licensed and nationally-renowned holistic veterinarian, who practiced in Colorado throughout the legalization of marijuana in that state for both medical and recreational purposes. As a result of these unique clinical experiences with dogs and cats, whose owners have given them medical marijuana since 2000, Dr. Silver was able to gain experience and knowledge in the many potential clinical applications for this new, exciting and emerging herbal drug therapy. In his book, "Medical Marijuana & Your Pet: The Definitive Guide" he shares with you his vast knowledge of the medicinal use of marijuana and hemp in pets. I also feel good knowing that Bailey's products are lab tested and safe from heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, and are batch tested for accuracy. Every month Bailey's also partners with a new animal rescue to donate product to and help raise awareness. For every 4 items sold, Bailey's donates a 150MG CBD oil tincture to the rescue of the month. Throughout the month, they also help raise awareness for the rescue and their pet's in need of a new home. "A Healthy Pet is a Happy Pet!"
The products are abosolutely amazing! 10/10 would recommend!!
After reading about the importance of cleaner water, I searched and found pure water health. It’s so nice having clean water at home and knowing the water I’m using has a stat report behind it as well. Just ask Lynn and she’d be willing to showcase the water’s cleanliness. Sold, I’ve been coming here for a year, and I share the good news with anyone in my social circle who wants clean water. I get my distilled water in a five gallon jug for $5, and pure water is $0.35/gallon. Take my money. Also, her CBD SELECTION IS MASSIVE. I’ve hopped around on different brands, and I really like the Ananda Hemp brand she carries. Also the Fenix CBD flower she carries is amazing and very fast acting. Lynn is a doing an amazing job with finding these different brands. I suggest coming in and letting her share her passion for her product she carries.
Central location to the area including highways. Variety of CBD products to meet your needs. Very reasonable prices. They also sell High P.H. water.
Pure Water's CBD selection is outstanding! Definitely loved everything about it! Lynn was very helpful with what i needed she recommended me some great products for what I was looking. She advised I get the Original Hemp Relief capsule for my joint issues and I couldn't be more thankful for that! First product to help me with my joint discomfort after so many years. Very nice and clean shop. Highly recommend anyone in the San Diego area to come see Lynn at Pure Water for any of your CBD needs!
Lynn is VERY helpful making sure to get you the right product for whatever your needs are. She carefully chooses each and every brand that she carries and makes sure they are all legitimate! Love her store!
I recently came in and purchased Relax by TerraVita. The owner Lynn was so helpful and made things very easy for me to decide which product to go with. I love this product and all of it's natural ingredients mixed within. I will be back to buy another bottle soon and try their Focus and Sleep next! So excited!!!