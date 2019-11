RamseyGirl on August 14, 2019

Oh My God the folks that run this place have become an extended part of my Family!! My husband and I adore them. If your looking to learn more about CBD these guys are the best in the Buisness. There products are the real deal. The atmosphere in the store is always awesome!!! My husband and I have gained friends for life. #ForeverCBDofCovingtonCustomers