cbd-store

RealBudz

Gatlinburg, TN
About this cbd-store

RealBudz

Our knowledgeable bud-tenders are always there to help you pick out the perfect products to fulfill your cannabis needs. We have a full Cannabis cocktail bar where you can have one of our Marga”weed”as or a strawberry daiquiri shot. After you make your purchase we have an outdoor smoking area with tables and chair for you to relax and enjoy.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 14
210 Cartertown Road, Gatlinburg, TN
Call 7027021420
License 001411948
Cash acceptedStorefront

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

13 Reviews of RealBudz

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
