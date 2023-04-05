cbd-store
RealBudz
Is this your business?
Level up to post deals, update your store info, upload your menu, respond to reviews, and much more!claim now
This cbd-store is currently unclaimed
About this cbd-store
RealBudz
Our knowledgeable bud-tenders are always there to help you pick out the perfect products to fulfill your cannabis needs. We have a full Cannabis cocktail bar where you can have one of our Marga”weed”as or a strawberry daiquiri shot. After you make your purchase we have an outdoor smoking area with tables and chair for you to relax and enjoy.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 14
210 Cartertown Road, Gatlinburg, TN
License 001411948
Cash acceptedStorefront
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm