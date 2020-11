I have known Robin and Mark for a long time and I needed to go out of town so Robin watched my dog Harley (german shepherd). Harley has been having seizures sometimes three to four a day. So Robin placed him on CBD with my consent and my boy Harley's seizures have lessened to very mild or none at all and he has become more active and alert. Robin is very knowledgeable and caring and compassionate when it comes to CBD. 5 +++ star for them! Doug H.