Highly recommend! If your looking for quality products for an affordable price, definitely recommend this place. I was walking around in the neighborhood and came across this local small business that just opened their store. They are brand new. I end up buying some CBD products (a tincture and some delta 8 gummies) for my anxiety and to help me sleep. Their products are amazing!! And authentic! This is huge since most places just label their products "CBD" but don't really help or aren't pure nor good quality. They are also I-71 compliant for those interested. The staff is very knowledgeable on all their products, recommend to you what is best for your specific needs, and even explain and educate you on how they are made and what the difference is. They definitely know their stuff! They are also super friendly and flexible. Definitely will be coming back here again soon and they seem to be getting in more products regularly. Excited to have a new go to place in the neighborhood!