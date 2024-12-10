ReUp Hemp Flower Co.
Logo for ReUp Hemp Flower Co.
CBD-STORE

ReUp Hemp Flower Co.

Reno, NV
2242.2 miles away
aboutcall
Last updated:

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this cbd-store

ReUp Hemp Flower Co.

Welcome to REUP Hemp Flower Co. -Free Same day 2-Hour Local Delivery! -We Speak Spanish! At REUP Hemp Flower Co., we specialize in providing premium-quality, THCa-rich hemp flower products to customers seeking a natural, federally compliant alternative to traditional cannabis. Based in [Reno, Nevada], we proudly serve customers across the country through our online store, as well as local communities through our mobile delivery services in [Reno/Sparks/Fernly/Fallon]. Our Top Products: We carefully curate our offerings to deliver only the finest hemp flower strains and brands available. Our collection features: • Strains Known for Potency and Flavor: Frosted Lime, Sour Space Candy, and Hawaiian Haze, renowned for their unique-coming soon, terpene profiles and high THCa content. • Pre-Rolls: Convenient and ready-to-enjoy hemp flower pre-rolls for a smooth, flavorful experience- coming soon. • Specialty Flower Products: Limited-edition strains and rare cultivars grown with sustainable practices. Why Choose REUP Hemp Flower Co.? • Quality You Can Trust: Every product is rigorously tested by third-party labs to ensure compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill (less than 0.3% delta-9 THC) and to verify cannabinoid content, purity, and safety. • Locally Delivered Convenience: For our customers in [Reno/Sparks/Fernly/Fallon], we offer fast and free reliable mobile delivery to get your hemp flower products directly to your door. • Sustainability Matters: Our commitment to eco-friendly practices includes recyclable packaging and partnerships with sustainable farms. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, focus, or simply a superior hemp experience, REUP Hemp Flower Co. is here to meet your needs. Explore our offerings today and discover the difference of top-tier hemp flower products. Shop now at our [Shopify Store] or contact us for free mobile delivery options in [Reno/Sparks/Fernly/Fallon].

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
Send a message
Call 775-453-0611
Visit website
License 33-1905817
Delivery

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
6pm - 11:30pm
monday
6pm - 11:30pm
tuesday
6pm - 11:30pm
wednesday
6pm - 11:30pm
thursday
6pm - 11:30pm
friday
6pm - 11:30pm
saturday
6pm - 11:30pm

store Info

Today’s hours
Closed until 6pm PT
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit

Photos of ReUp Hemp Flower Co.

Promotions at ReUp Hemp Flower Co.

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from ReUp Hemp Flower Co.

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of ReUp Hemp Flower Co.

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.