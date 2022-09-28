Rolling Trees is the most highly rated cannabis store in La Crosse, conveniently located just south of UW-La Crosse and across the street from Veteran's Memorial Pool. We have a vast selection of delta-8 THC vapes with over 50 strains to choose from! Click here for our strain flavor guide. We also have THC and CBD edibles, seltzers, tinctures, flower, pre-rolls, and more! Try your vape, edible, or seltzer while relaxing in our new vape lounge, and enjoy a 5-minute massage chair experience for only $1!