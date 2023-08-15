Virginia's first and only licensed Cannabis Infused Bakery! We are a Family owned and operating store in the heart of Chester, Virginia offering fresh baked THC/CBD products that are made in our in-house bakery daily. When you come in to pick up your products you can see into our glassed in kitchen that sits on the retail floor. witness your products that are made daily go out onto the retail floor with the smell of freshly made brownies, cookies, cheesecakes, lemon bars, and more filling the air. Our baked goods are made using a proprietary process that leaves NO GREEN after taste of cannabis in our deserts. All products are lab tested in Virginia to meet consumable safety standards and to make sure the dosing is accurate on all items. It's a welcoming environment with knowledgeable staff and an amazing selection of baked products to choose from. Cannabis infused baked goods or "Edibles" are a great way for discrete consumption and gives you a chance to experience cannabis through the enjoyment of a drink or a baked treat. We solved some big problems that home bakers have issues with, that is with accurate dosing and masking that green weed taste of a fresh baked good. Try any one of our products out and we are sure you will be a fan! 21+ yo Great tasting baked goods, they just happen to be infused :)