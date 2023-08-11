Deals
Available today
Promotions
EARN ROYALTIES ON YOUR PURCHASES! FOR EVERY $100 YOU SPEND YOU EARN $10 ON YOUR ACCOUNT TO USE IN THE STORE
POINTS EXPIRE 90 DAYS AFTER THE PURCHASE DATE
10% OFF PURCHASES QUALIFYING INDIVIDUALS: FIRST RESPONDERS VETERANS MED FIELD EDUCATORS
RETURN WITH AN EXIT BAG ON YOUR NEXT VISIT AND TAKE 1$ OFF OF YOUR PURCHASE. HELP REDUCE PLASTIC MANUFACTURING. RECYCLE AND REUSE.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.